White Christmas horror

There is no end to the racial hate and violence in South Africa, even though the hated policy of apartheid officially ended in 1994. At that time, it was thought there would be peace between blacks and whites in that beautiful country.

Not a chance.

South Africa has been in political turmoil ever since apartheid ended and the antagonism between the races is reaching another boiling point. Now its come down to “Your time is up, white people” – spoken by Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, a politician from the group, Economic Freedom Fighters. She says those against the land grabs are “beneficiaries of racism.” An implicit threat is there, and many echo it.

I visited that country a number of years ago and had the opportunity to talk with white South Africans. They were average people, businessmen and farmers. Every single one of them said their families had been targeted and attacked because they were white. Their concern was that the top black politicians were communists and their goal was not racial peace, but retribution against all whites.

Their fears were mirrored in the ongoing vicious murders of white farmers – men and woman and often children, plus the destruction of their properties and farm animals. The deaths weren’t “just” killings. They were deaths after gruesome torture and abuse; and yet the government worked hard to ignore them and play down any inference that there was a concerted effort targeting white farmers.

The government of Jacob Zuma was riddled with corruption. When he was replaced as president by Cyril Ramaphosa in February, it was hoped things might change.

No. In fact, it’s gotten worse and the line has been drawn with the force of law to simply take land away from whites – all of it, from all of them – farms, homes, businesses, everything.

The National Assembly proposed such a change in the Constitution to allow such confiscation – land expropriation without compensation. Afriforum, which represents mostly white Afrikaners, challenged the proposal in court, but they lost.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Judge Vincent Saldanha ruled: “The relief sought by the applicants … is dismissed.”

The proposal goes back to parliament for discussion and modification, and it then goes to Ramaphosa for ratification.

The current constitution says that there be just and equitable payment in any property exchanges. The new wording would eliminate the requirement that landowners be compensated. The government says it’s necessary to provide land for disadvantaged black citizens.

The passage means every white in the country can immediately have their property seized with no compensation. Those in favor of this see it as proper retribution for what is viewed as the original theft of land from blacks beginning with Dutch colonization hundreds of years ago.

Mzwandile Masina, the executive mayor of a town near Durban, said, “Our policy is not to take the land by force. Our policy is to make sure the land is shared amongst those that need it.”

Oh.

Before anyone thinks this will just happen peacefully, forget that. There already are threats of violence that will be linked to the land issue as well as the ongoing antagonism between black and whites involved in political issues in the taxi industry.

The black politician Andile Mngxitama is president of the group “Black First Land First.” He recently gave a speech near Johannesburg to a cheering crowd on the issue of the land confiscation, as well as the ongoing problem for black vs. white owners of taxi businesses.

He didn’t mince words. He said:

“For each one person that is being killed by the taxi industry, we will kill five white people.”

“You kill one of us, we will kill five of you. We’ll kill their women, we’ll kill their children, we’ll kill anything we find in our way.”

“We’ll kill their children, we’ll kill their women, we’ll kill their dogs, we’ll kill their cats, we’ll kill anything.”

While he later said he was quoted out of context, an investigation will be conducted of his remarks and intent. The man is described as a Marxist revolutionary who is opposed to capitalism, and his party’s militant stance has been accused of racism countless times.

It would appear this is one of them; but add this attitude to the upcoming government-approved, country-wide land grab, and anger and racism on both sides will surface. It will threaten to destroy any racial progress that might have been made over the years.

The government isn’t calling it a “land grab” but a “land redistribution.” Despite that, blacks say all the land in the country belongs to them. They believe the land was stolen from them and “they will get it back by any means necessary – killing anything we find in our way.”

The motion to make the constitutional change was passed despite some opposition, including those who said it would lead to instability and bloodshed.

It will not be a white Christmas for South Africa; it will be red for the blood that will inevitably be shed.

It will also be another human tragedy in that country.

