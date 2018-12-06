Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A rookie pitcher was struggling at the mound, so the catcher walked out to have a talk with him.

“I’ve figured out your problem,” he told the pitcher. “You always lose control at the same point in every game.”

“When is that?” asked the rookie.

“Right after the national anthem.”

