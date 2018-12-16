Woman cancer-free after breakthrough trial

(FOX8) — CLEVELAND — Denise and Jim Keenan of Youngstown recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. This milestone taking on even greater meaning, with Denise diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2009.

“… so I started getting used to the idea of not being here anymore.” Denise, 66, went in and out of remission several times over the past ten years, with a variety of failed cancer treatments.

Husband Jim says, “She’s convinced me probably a hundred times over the years that she was a goner.” Pet scans showing how cancer had spread throughout her lungs and chest. But in August of this year, a major breakthrough.