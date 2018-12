(FOX) — A poor woman in England suffered an epic Christmas fail when she fell through the ceiling while looking for festive decorations in her attic.

Stacielea Doran, 30, was wearing a “Beauty and the Beast” onesie when she got wedged in the hole, with her legs dangling down. After realizing she was trapped, her partner Nicki Ball, 34, dialed emergency responders on Friday morning.

Firefighters dashed to her home in Bloxwich, West Mids., and lifted Doran down before posing for pictures by the fire engine.