Woman shatters cop's $20,000 breathalyzer

(DAILY FREEMAN) — SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — A Coxsackie woman allegedly shattered a breathalyzer instrument worth more than $20,000 and hurled obscenities at police after she was arrested for drunken driving, town Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said Saturday.

Stacey Pelton, 41, of 21 Wayne Drive, Coxsackie, was arrested by Saugerties Police after officers responded to a reported property damage accident at the Speedway gas station at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, according to a press release.

Pelton’s Chrysler Pacifica was found in a grassy area adjacent to the gas station and had crashed into a tire inflation device, launching it into the nearby woods, police said.