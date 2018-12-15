Woman went brain-dead after trying soy-sauce cleanse

(Insider) Cleanses are nothing new, but one woman’s recent attempt at one is reminding people that they aren’t actually healthy and can have serious consequences. On December 3, YouTuber Chubbyemu, a University of Illinois adjunct medical professsor, shared a video recounting the story of a woman who went brain dead after attempting a cleanse that required her to drink a liter of soy sauce in less than two hours, Health reported.

According to Chubbyemu’s video, the patient thought the soy-sauce cleanse could help release toxins from her body. Instead, it put her into cardiac arrest and eventually caused irreparable nerve damage.