Women being asked to record 'consent videos' before sex

(London Sun) A worrying new trend is seeing women being asked to record “consent videos” before having sex with men who fear they will be accused of assault afterwards.

This post #MeToo dating trend involves one partner filming the other giving them verbal consent before they engage in a sexual act.

This then allows the person who recorded the video to use it as “evidence” that their partner gave consent before having sex.

In a recent Evening Standard article, one woman recalled how her partner had whipped out his smartphone before they became intimate in order to film her verbal consent.