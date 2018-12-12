Yoga group shutters over 'cultural appropriation'

(CAMPUS REFORM) — One student’s complaint of “cultural appropriation” led to the dissolution of a university’s Bhakti yoga group.

American University student Maya Krishnan filed a complaint with the President’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion and wrote an op-ed in the student paper, The Eagle, after seeing a non-Indian group invited by American University’s Bhakti Yoga Club performing the Indian epic “The Ramayana,” according to ISKCON News.

The Bhakti Yoga Club’s faculty adviser, as well as its student president and vice president, all resigned from their posts amid backlash following the complaint and op-ed, rendering the group unrecognized by the university.