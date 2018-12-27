Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A woman, on meeting a psychologist at a party, made a pitch for some free professional advice.

“What kind of toy would you suggest giving a little boy on his third birthday?” she asked.

“First I’d have to know more about the child,” the psychologist hedged.

The woman took a deep breath. “He’s very bright and quick-witted and exceptionally advanced for his age,” she said. “He has good coordination, expresses himself very well …”

“Oh, I see,” the psychologist interrupted, “It’s YOUR child!”

