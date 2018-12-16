YouTube censors video exposing anti-Semitism

YouTube has censored a video clip from the Middle East Media Research Institute that was being publicized to expose anti-Semitism in Jordan.

MEMRI posted a video clip of Jordanian political commentator Sufyan Tal describing the Holocaust as “the greatest lie in modern history.” YouTube put it behind a blocking page.

“The MEMRI TV clip is part of the Tom Lantos Archives On Antisemitism And Holocaust Denial Project that translates and exposes antisemitism in the Arab and Muslim world and informs efforts, including policies, strategies, and legislative initiatives, to counter antisemitism,” MEMRI reported. “By limiting the clip’s distribution, YouTube is preventing the exposure of antisemitism and curtailing the fight against it.”

The video in question was of Sufyan Tal, saying, on Nov. 11, 2018, on Lebanon’s Al-Quds TV: “Many of the world’s scientists have proven that the Holocaust is the greatest lie in modern history” and “according to the statistics of the Jews themselves,” six million Jews could not possibly have been killed by the Nazis unless “each Jewish woman would have had to have given birth three times a year, according to some studies.”

Tall’s quote was: “These media machines are recruited to turn facts upside down, to lie to the whole world, and to make it believe the Jewish-Zionist myths. Take, for example, the story about the Holocaust. Now that many of the world’s scientists have proven that the Holocaust is the greatest lie in modern history.”

He continued: “According to this lie, six million Jews were killed in the gas chambers. Researchers have proven that this lie is illogical and absurd, because according to the statistics of the Jews themselves – before, after, and during the Holocaust… If we decided to accept these statistics, each Jewish woman would have had to have given birth three times a year, according to some studies. Nevertheless, the Zionists have managed to gain media hegemony in Europe – Germany, France, England – and they made laws that punish anyone who doubts or denies the Holocaust, even if it were [Arnold] Toynbee or another historian of his stature.”

MEMRI explains its Lantos project documents anti-Semitic themes and maintains the largest archive in the world of translated anti-Semitic content from the Middle East from the past decade.

Its objective is to highlight such statements “so that legal countermeasures can be taken, and to inform policy makers in order to provide the informational infrastructure for policies, strategies and legislative initiatives to counter antisemitism.”