100 House Dems back ban on private health insurance

(FREEBEACON) — A radical new health care proposal that, if implemented, would ban private insurance coverage has garnered the endorsement of more than 100 members of the House Democratic conference—nearly half of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (Calif.) 235-seat majority.

Last week, Democratic congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), introduced the Medicare-for-All Act of 2019. Billed as a means to provide “freedom of choice” to health care consumers, the legislation would require everyone, regardless of existing insurance coverage, to enroll in Medicare within two years of passage.