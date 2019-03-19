19-year-old paying way through college by naming Chinese babies

(CNBC) Beau Jessup is just like any other British teenager, except for one thing — she’s making hundreds of thousands of dollars and funding her way through college by naming Chinese babies.

The 19-year-old has made a name for herself as founder and CEO of Special Name, a website designed to provide Chinese parents with culturally appropriate English names for their babies.

Jessup was inspired to start the business in 2015, when she was just 15. Six months later, she had made more than $60,000 naming 200,000 babies. Since then, she has named a total of 677,900 (and counting) and racked up estimated revenues of over $400,000.