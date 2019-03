(THE HILL) — A campaign to support the family of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student has more than tripled its fundraising goal in the wake of two apparent suicides by teenagers who survived the Parkland, Fla., school shooting last year.

The GoFundMe campaign in honor of Sydney Aiello was launched on Wednesday with a fundraising goal of $20,000 and has raised more than $73,000 as of Sunday.