6 reasons to embrace the Electoral College

The left wants you to believe that the Electoral College is irrelevant, out of date and undemocratic. The truth is they’d like to bypass this ingenious institution because it’ll be easier for them to implement their tried and failed socialist agenda across America.

After Colorado’s legislature passed a bill to join 12 other states in an effort to abandon the Electoral College for a national popular vote movement, known as the “interstate compact,” former Attorney General Eric Holder chimed in on Twitter:

“Time to make Electoral College a vestige of the past. It’s undemocratic, forces candidates to ignore majority of the voters and campaign in a small number of states. The presidency is our one national office and should be decided – directly – by the voters.”

If you follow politics closely, you’ll quickly realize that it’s a popular-vote system that would be undemocratic and would force candidates to ignore a large portion of blue-collar voters in both “flyover” country and in less-populated areas in states like California and New York. In other words, as is customary with Eric Holder, he lied.

In an article at the Daily Signal entitled “Effort to Abandon Electoral College Gains Steam. Here’s What It Would Ruin for America,” Jarrett Stepman points out that the Founding Fathers disagreed on many things, but the Electoral College received the most wide acceptance.

Here are several reasons why we should embrace, not abandon, our Electoral College system:

The Electoral College helped end slavery in America. President Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president and the signer of the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed the slaves, won the Electoral College. But he lost the popular vote because slave states in the South wouldn’t create ballots with his name on it. There’s no telling how long slavery would’ve existed in America were it not for the Electoral College. The Electoral College embraces true state diversity. One of America’s greatest attributes is our recognition of the geographical, agricultural and cultural diversity that exist from state-to-state. If I travel to New York, I want to eat the best hot dogs and pizza America has to offer, attend a Yankee’s game, visit Times Square and mourn at the 9/11 Memorial right before taking in a Broadway play. But if I travel to Arizona, I want to experience its uniqueness, including its people. I’d want to hike the Grand Canyon, view Native American cliff dwellings, marvel at the engineering of the Hoover Dam, mine for gold and witness the desert creatures and animals unique to the landscape. The Electoral College ensures me that I can have a unique experience no matter what state I travel to within the Union. The Electoral College preserves the power of the states, aka federalism. At the annual CPAC conference this past weekend, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said we need to rebalance the power between the three branches of government by “sending power back to where it belongs, which is with the people.” If too much power resides in the hands of too few people in Washington, D.C., states will no longer remain the laboratories of freedom our forefathers intended. For instance, states that have flirted with socialism and have been fiscally irresponsible with their budgets, like California and New York, shouldn’t be bailed out by states that have not. Similarly, Vermont and Massachusetts experimented with socialized medicine. It failed in both cases. Why should all states be forced by the federal government to succumb to Medicare-for-all when we know it’s already failed? Let each state determine what’s best for its citizens. More than California, New York and Texas should decide the presidency. If we get rid of the Electoral College in exchange for the popular vote, presidential candidates wouldn’t have to campaign in states with smaller populations. Fewer voices would be heard not more! Candidates wouldn’t waste their time getting to know the unique interests of voters in smaller states. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost in states that typically vote Democratic because she courted her far left-wing base in large states while ignoring the issues of blue-collar voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. If all that was required to win the presidency was the popular vote, these states would never be visited by presidential candidates again. The popular vote is un-American. Proponents of the popular vote movement support it because they know it would silence the voices of anyone who disagrees with socialism. That is anti-diversity. It is anti-democratic because it emboldens the majority of voters at the expense of the minority. That’s mob rule. That’s un-American. The Electoral College protects against election fraud. As Jarrett Stepman of the Daily Signal also pointed out in his column, “the diffused federal nature of the Electoral College is a vital tool to counteract election fraud and contentious recounts that could undo the public will.” Just imagine if there were a recount required in the Bush v. Gore race of 2000 after a popular-vote system had been implemented. Every vote in every state would had to have been recounted, not just Florida. That would’ve been a total disaster.

Some Democrats want to upend the Electoral College because they despise America’s founding and they want to fundamentally transform America. Others simply believe the system is antiquated. Both are wrong. America is the greatest country in the world, despite being among the youngest, partly due to our Electoral College. If we get rid of it, we deserve what we get.