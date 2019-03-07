7 tips to stay awake, fight daytime sleepiness

(RED ORBIT) – Regular sleep is an essential component of a healthy lifestyle, but many of us treat it as a luxury. Due to the constant pressure to squeeze more tasks into our daily schedules, we often tend to skimp on our recommended 7-8 hours of sleep, only to find ourselves fighting drowsiness all throughout the next day.

While a cup of coffee or a can of energy drink may give you the boost that you need, they are not always the best option. Their effects usually need several hours to wear off, so consuming them late in the day could result in a sleepless night followed by another day of constant drowsiness, fatigue, and irritability.

In this article, you will learn how to stay awake without coffee, energy drinks, or prescription stimulants.