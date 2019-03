(Associated Press) The cost of imprisoning each of California’s 130,000 inmates is expected to reach a record $75,560 in the next year

How much?

More than tuition at Harvard University.

That’s enough to cover the annual cost of attending Harvard University and still have plenty left over for pizza and beer

Gov. Jerry Brown’s spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1 includes a record $11.4 billion for the corrections department while also predicting that there will be 11,500 fewer inmates in four years because voters in November approved earlier releases for many inmates.