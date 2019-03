(EuroNews) Rescue helicopters have rescued more than 150 people from a cruise ship that suffered an engine failure in windy weather off the coast of Norway on Saturday, said police and rescue services.

The Viking Sky, with 1,373 passengers and crew on board, had sent out a mayday signal as it drifted towards land, said the country’s maritime rescue service.

The ship was carrying 915 passengers, of which a “large number” came from the United States and the UK, said rescue services.