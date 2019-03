(Washington Times) Nearly every illegal immigrant family slated for deportation over the last six months has ignored those orders, according to the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A staggering 92 percent of family members failed to appear at their deportation hearings in the months since September, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican.

He said he obtained those numbers from Ron Vitiello, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.