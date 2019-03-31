Abby Johnson: 'Unplanned' is my story and you can't unsee it

(Fox News) I worked at Planned Parenthood for eight years, rising through the ranks from volunteer escort, to clinic counselor to clinic director. I was awarded the Employee of the Year prize in 2008 and was one of the youngest clinic directors in the country, setting an example of how to run a clinic to churn out as many abortions – the biggest money maker – as I could. Then it all changed when I was asked to assist in an ultrasound-guided abortion.

Some images stick with you forever, images that you can’t unsee. The photo of the first responder carrying the limp child in his arms after the Oklahoma City bombing. The photos of the Twin Towers falling. These images burn in your mind, causing you to replay them over and over again. They are impactful.

That was what I saw on the ultrasound screen.