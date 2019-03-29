AG to Congress: Redacted Mueller report coming

Attorney General Bob Barr informed leaders of Congress on Friday they will receive a redacted copy of special council Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference by about mid-April.

Barr said in a letter to both top Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and House judiciary committees, “Everyone will soon be able to read it on their own.”

And he said he would be happy to appear before those committees to testify about the report starting about the first of May.

Many Democratic leaders had assumed Mueller would find after his two years of investigating that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

However, the House and Senate intelligence committees already had found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion in their own investigations. Instead, they found the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton funded an dossier of unverified dirt on Trump, based on Russian sources, that was used to obtain a warrant to surveil the Trump campaign.

Some Republican leaders, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, are calling for a special counsel to investigate how the Russia claims originated in the Obama administration.

Mueller gave the report to Barr last Friday. On Sunday, he released a summary that revealed Mueller found no collusion and reached no conclusion on obstruction of justice.

Questioning Barr’s impartiality, Democrats have threatened to subpoena the report if it’s not released by Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Barr’s summary “condescending” and “arrogant.”

“Show us the report and we’ll come to our own conclusions.”

Democrats have demanded to see not only the report, but all underlying documents. That’s unlikely, because the supporting material includes classified information as well as grand jury testimony, for which secrecy is presumed.

Barr defuse a Democrat talking points by stating the president is leaving it up to him to make the redactions, and the White House won’t claim executive privilege to withhold other information.

Barr’s letter said Mueller is helping to make necessary redactions in the report.

Barr said the Justice Department and the special counsel are well along in the process of identifying and redacting” sensitive material.