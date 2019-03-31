AOC: An outrageous congresswoman

(TOWNHALL) – The new phenomenon of the political world is U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), otherwise known as “AOC.” This upstart congresswoman was bartending last year. Now, the entire political world knows her by her initials.

A political action committee, Justice Democrats, recruited her to run for Congress. She was selected from a large group of candidates who submitted their credentials to the committee. Her political experience was minimal, including a stint as a volunteer for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign and environmental protests. She had not run for office previously and was not known as a political figure in her district. However, with the financial support from the Justice Democrats, AOC was able to defeat a longstanding Democratic incumbent and the rest is history.

While some of her critics have labeled AOC as nothing more than a pretty “actress” who was cast for the part of congresswoman, others claim that her passionate liberal beliefs enticed her political backers to fund her campaign. Regardless of her true credentials, what cannot be debated is the impact she is having.