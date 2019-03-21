AOC complains she can't 'just be a person'

(Daily Mail) Enough people have threatened to kill democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that her staff has been trained to evaluate visitors to her Capitol Hill office — even people who just leave Post-It notes on the plaque in the hallway.

The stunning reality of being America’s new liberal ‘it’ girl, a media darling who incenses conservatives, is laid bare in a Time profile that landed the New York congressional freshman on the magazine’s cover.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, may appear like she relishes the attention in public. But in private, the realities of life in a political bubble are sinking in.

‘I miss being able to go outside in sweats,’ she told Time this month. ‘I can’t go anywhere in public and just be a person without a lot of people watching everything I do.’