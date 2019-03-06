Arkansas church under fire for immigration sign

(RT.COM) – An Arkansas church is facing a fierce backlash for erecting a sign that some residents deem to be too politically charged: “Heaven has strict immigration laws, hell has open borders.”

The controversial sign was posted in the Apostolic Faith Church’s marquee in Springdale, Arkansa earlier this week.

Residents reported almost crashing their cars after driving past the sign, which they say is offensive to the community that is 36.4 percent Hispanic.

“When you put that on a sign in city that is so rich in diversity as Springdale, it is essentially a slap in the face to all the undocumented people that help make Springdale the place it is today,” local resident Alice Gachuzo-Colin told KWNA.

“A lot of undocumented and immigrant people just in general live around that area where the church is located, and having to pass by that message every day – I don’t think it’s something they should have to go through,” resident Irvin Camacho told Springfield News-Sun.