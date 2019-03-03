Army on cutting edge of taking out dangerous drones

Drones increasingly are deployed in the modern world. Utilities use them to inspect power lines, police to hunt down criminals and the military to track enemies.

For the military, it’s inevitable it will confront unfriendly drones, reveals Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

That’s why it’s developing methods not only to take them down, but to preserve them for inspection and possible decryption of enemy technology.

Kelsey Atherton, who blogs at several publications, including the Military Times, reports the Army recently was granted a patent for a net-carrying, grenade-sized weapon.

It’s designed to work in a standard 40mm launcher, and it can snare a drone.

“Ensnaring a robot in a net is perhaps the opposite of lethality, but here that’s a selling point – stopping the drone means immediately disabling it and possibly doing a forensic investigation on the drone’s innards afterwards,” said the report.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.