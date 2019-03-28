Biblical site draws Christians, controversy

(Texarkansas Gazette) Deep in the West Bank, Israeli settlers have transformed an archaeological site into a biblical tourist attraction that draws tens of thousands of evangelical Christians each year.

Tel Shiloh is believed to have been the site of the biblical tabernacle, but not everyone is pleased at how the ruins are presented to visitors.

Like many Holy Land sites, Tel Shiloh sits at the confluence of competing narratives of archaeology, religion, and nationalism. Critics say the site promotes a narrow interpretation of history popular with Israeli settlers and their Christian supporters.