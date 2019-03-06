Biden says Pence not a 'decent guy' after all

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Former Vice President Joe Biden had to apologize recently after calling current Vice President Mike Pence a “decent guy,” and that’s not sitting well with conservative commentators.

The controversy began when Biden was speaking about foreign policy last month and the international community’s reaction to an earlier speech by Pence.

Biden called Pence a “decent guy” who “stood before this group of allies and leaders and said, ‘I’m here on behalf of President Trump,’ and there was dead silence. Dead silence,” CNN reported.

The comment about Pence wasn’t the focus of Biden’s speech, but it nevertheless became the source of criticism from some of the Left. Actor Cynthia Nixon, a lesbian, tweeted to Biden, “You’ve just called America’s most anti-LGBT elected leader ‘a decent guy.’ Please consider how this falls on the ears of our community.”

Another actress, Nancy Lee Grahan, wrote on Twitter, “Perhaps someone should inform Joe of the new rules. We no longer engage in BS political niceties like a lounge lizard. We tell the straight truth which can still be done respectfully.”