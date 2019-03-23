Boy, 12, said to have created nuclear reaction in playroom lab

(London Guardian) An American 14-year-old has reportedly become the youngest known person in the world to create a successful nuclear reaction.

The Open Source Fusor Research Consortium, a hobbyist group, has recognised the achievement by Jackson Oswalt, from Memphis, Tennessee, when he was aged 12 in January 2018.

“For those that haven’t seen my recent posts, it will come as a surprise that I would even consider believing I had achieved fusion,” Oswalt wrote on the Fusor.net forum.

“Over the past month I have made an enormous amount of progress. I now have results that I believe to be worthy.”