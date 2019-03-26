Brennan claims he got 'bad information'

(Daily Mail) Former CIA director John Brennan, a leading critic of President Donald Trump, admitted Monday he suspected there was more that would come out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

‘I don’t know if I received bad information but I suspected there was more than there actually was. I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election,’ Brennan said on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe.’ ‘I think that is good news for the country.’

Mueller concluded that Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russians in order to improve his chances of beating Democrat Hilary Clinton.