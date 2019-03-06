Brexit in 23 days: EU says still 'no solution'

(DW.COM) – Just over three weeks before the UK walks out of the European Union, there has been no breakthrough to amend Britain’s divorce deal. The deadlock between the EU and Britain is centered on the so-called Irish backstop.

The European Union said Wednesday there has been no progress in the latest talks with Britain, just days before the UK lawmakers are set for a second vote to avoid a hard Brexit.

EU diplomats led by negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterparts met in Brussels on Tuesday in a bid to amend their divorce deal before Britain’s scheduled exit on March 29.

Read more: Brexit: Why is the Irish backstop so controversial?

“Michel Barnier has informed…that while the talks take place in a constructive atmosphere, discussions have been difficult,” said Margaritis Schinas, spokesman for the European Commission, the bloc’s executive.

“No solution has been identified at this point that is consistent with the withdrawal agreement, including the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, which will not be reopened,” Schinas said.