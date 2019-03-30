Caravan migrant from viral video arrested on assault charges

(Breitbart) A caravan migrant from Honduras who complained about being given beans to eat during her journey through Mexico is now in a Texas jail facing one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The woman became the topic of a viral video during her journey. The woman’s sister is also facing similar charges and both have an immigration detainer placed on them preventing them from bonding out.

Jail records from Dallas County jail revealed that Mirian Zelaya and Mirna Zelaya are both being held in a detention center on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. While jail records do not reveal the details that led to the charge, the news outlet Mundo Hispanico revealed that the two women allegedly beat another woman who was providing them with housing.