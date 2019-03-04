(SUN-SENTINEL) — Several people were injured after the Norwegian Escape cruise ship was blasted by what the cruise line called a “sudden, extreme gust of wind, estimated at 100 knots.”

The powerful wind caused the ship to tilt on its left side, or, in nautical terms, its port side, when the wind struck just before midnight on Sunday, the Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed.

Some passengers described the incident in social media posts, with one writing that “chairs, tables glass, people went flying to one side of the ship” while another passenger posted pictures of some of the damage in a room.