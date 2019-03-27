Chicago police ask feds to investigate Smollett

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who reached an agreement with state prosecutors in Chicago to dismiss 16 charges relating to his claim he was attacked by two racist, homophobic men in an incident authorities determined was set up, apparently isn’t in the clear yet.

Police have asked federal authorities to investigate him for a possible federal violation. He’s suspected of mailing to himself a death threat, which would be a federal offense.

Chicago police union spokesman Kevin Graham on Wednesday said in an interview with Fox News that the city’s Fraternal Order of Police members have written to federal prosecutors asking them to review Smollett’s actions.

Local authorities alleged Smollett sent the threat to himself, and when it failed to generate enough publicity, he hired two acquaintances to “attack” him. He reported the alleged incident to police as a hate crime.

A grand jury reviewed the evidence and indicted Smollett on 16 charges. But prosecutors on Tuesday announced all the charges were dropped in return for Smollett’s community service and forfeiture of $10,000.

“We are interested in having federal authorities look into what has occurred here,” Graham told Fox on Wednesday.

He said the handling of the case, especially the decision to seal the details and keep them from the public, was “unprecedented.”

He explained the letter asking for federal intervention was hand-delivered to authorities “to make sure they understood we’re serious.”

Graham said the U.S. attorney is known to be “a law and order attorney.”

When the decision on the local charges was announced Tuesday, the Chicago police chief, Eddie Johnson, said the city is owed an apology.

And Mayor Rahm Emanuel blasted a deal as a “whitewash.”

“Because of the judge’s decision none of [the] evidence ever will be made public. This, without a doubt, is a whitewash of justice,” he said.

The mayor said it “sends a message that if you’re in a position of power, you get treated one way, and others get treated another way.”

The federal investigation might not be the only unresolved issue.

The Gateway Pundit reported there may have been outside influence on the case.

“The Chicago Police Union want a federal investigation into Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of Smollett’s case after text messages revealed she was communicating with Jussie Smollett’s relatives and supporters about their concerns over his case,” the report said.

The Smollett family friend, the report said, was Tina Tchen, who wrote to Foxx: “Hi Kim – I sent an email to your work address I think as well. I wanted to give you a call on behalf of Jussie Smollett and family who I know. They have concerns about the investigation. I am on an 8 am flight to nyc but please call me before then. I land about 1015 Chicago time. My cell is [redacted]. Many thanks!”

The report pointed out that Tchen is former first lady Michelle Obama’s former aide.

“I’ll keep you posted,” she wrote after the message: “Spoke to the superintendent earlier, he made the ask. Trying to figure out logistics.”

The Chicago Tribune reported Foxx had asked police to let the FBI handle the case after being contacted by Tchen but later recused herself from the case because of the contacts.

The political connections didn’t end there.

Breitbart reported left-wing billionaire George Soros gave $408,000 to a PAC that was supporting Foxx.

The donation took place in 2016 when Soros was investing heavily in “progressive” candidates in various prosecutorial positions.

An ABC report suggested that federal authorities already were investigating Smollett’s claim of getting a letter threat.

A source told the network the state’s actions did not change the federal probe, PageSix said.

The Project 21 black leadership network blasted Smollett for “crass display of ‘celebrity privilege'”

“This case stands for one clear proposition – regardless of color. In America today, people of wealth and privilege can escape accountability for the same acts that mainstream Americans cannot,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “This deal stinks, and it makes a mockery of the idea that all Americans are equal before the law.”

“Jussie Smollett is either the luckiest guy in Chicago or the shrewdest. The bombshell dropping of all charges against him has stunned critics who call it an outrageous instance of black celebrity privilege,” said Project 21 member Nadra Enzi. “This is no less than a slap in the face to the Chicago Police Department and race relations!”

The group is asking the NAACP to rescind Smollett’s nomination for an Image Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.”