Chicago to send bill to Smollett for cost of hoax probe

(Breitbart) Appearing Thursday morning on WGN Radio, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel revealed the Chicago Police Department will seek to recover the money spent on investigating the alleged hate hoax carried out by Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

“The police are right now finalizing the cost that was used, police resources to come to the understanding this was a hoax and not a real hate crime,” said Emanuel. “What we spent. The corporation counsel, once they have the finalized and feel good about the numbers, will then send a letter to Jussie Smollett and his attorneys, trying to recoup those costs for the city.”

The mayor said Smollett repaying the money spent would an admission of “guilt” and funds the Chicago taxpayers deserve to see returned to the city’s coffers.