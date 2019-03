(FOXNEWS) — A church in Augusta, Georgia, is equipping its parishioners with the skills needed to fight back, following a November 2017 Texas church shooting that left 26 people dead, according to WJBF.

“It’s important for us to remain situationally aware in a world that is changing,” church member Zachary Goodwin told WJBF. “When it happens, it happens, and that’s why we have these types of seminars to get a routine of what to do in that situation.”