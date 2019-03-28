'Conservative answer' to Facebook launches

Describing itself as the “answer to Facebook and Twitter censoring Christians, conservatives and liberty,” a new social-media platform called USA.Life launched. Many users are signing up.

Founder and CEO Steven Andrew said he decided to use his Silicon Valley tech leadership experience to launch USA.Life after he saw Facebook block millions of people from getting his posts.

Andrew believes Facebook lied to Congress about being “a platform for all ideas,” since they restrict supporters of President Trump, Christians and conservatives.

“Facebook blocks 99 percent of my reach, which means 5 million people are missing per month from my account alone,” he said.

Andrew has led multi-million dollar initiatives for Cisco, Better Homes and Gardens, Sega and Stanford.

USA.Life is necessary, he said, because “censorship affects elections, people’s lives and relationships.”

Users can share photos, updates, news, videos and messages, and join groups.

“People can connect with those most important to them, too,” he said.

Andrew set up a crowdfunding page to launch the project, saying USA.Life is for all who love America.

“We don’t have the billions of dollars that Facebook, Google and Twitter have, so we need people who want freedom and privacy to contribute what they can,” he said.

Financial supporters receive a special reward, depending on how much they give, such as their name credited in the computer code with a keepsake PDF to print and other perks. For larger donations, individuals and organizations can get their name on the founders wall.

Andrew is also building a search engine, 1776Free.com.

Calling it “America’s new search engine,” he believes it will provide better results than Google.

Users will get “President Trump, conservative and Christian real news that Google hides,” he said.

“Without USA.Life, freedom and privacy could be lost forever, that is why we need people’s support,” he said.

“USA.Life is needed to protect the free speech assured by the First Amendment. We will unite the nation,” according to Andrew.

Get your free USA.Life account.