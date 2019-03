(STUDYFINDS) — Keeping your thermostat on 72 may not be the best for your gas and electric bill, but it could do wonders for your health. A recent study found that cooler indoor temperatures were linked to higher blood pressure.

Researchers at the University College London determined that for every one-degree Celsius decrease in indoor temperature, systolic blood pressure rises by an average of 0.48 mmHg, and diastolic blood pressure jumps about 0.45 mmHg.