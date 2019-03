(BREITBART) — New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says Republican lawmakers opposing President Trump’s National Emergency declaration at the United States-Mexico border are not “principled at all.”

In an interview with talk radio host Howie Carr, Coulter slammed Republicans in the House and Senate who have announced that they will vote to oppose Trump’s emergency declaration at the southern border, despite the region’s widespread drug trafficking and mass illegal immigration.