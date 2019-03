(THECOLLEGEFIX) — A Wake Forest University student has received death threats and been called a “Nazi” on Twitter for mocking the university’s outsized response to a “build a wall” joke on Instagram.

Other Twitter users “called my employer and my school, found my Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, reported my twitter [for violation of terms], and have actively been advocating for me to get fired and expelled,” Jordan Lancaster told The College Fix in a Twitter message.