Dow rises 200 points on trade optimism

(CNBC) Stocks rose on Friday amid renewed optimism on the progress of trade talks between Washington and Beijing as Wall Street concluded a stellar quarterly performance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 200 points higher as Boeing, UnitedHealth and Caterpillar outperformed. The S&P 500 advanced 0.7 percent, led by the industrials and health care sectors. The Nasdaq Composite also climbed 0.8 percent.

CarMax was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500, rallying 10.2 percent on strong earnings. Sentiment was also lifted by Lyft, as the ride-sharing company surged more than 12 percent in its first day of trading.