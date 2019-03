(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a small gain on Monday after news that the special counsel found no collusion with Russia on the part of President Donald Trump. However, gains in the broader market were capped as worries over the global economy lingered.

The 30-stock Dow closed 15 higher as Boeing outperformed. The S&P 500 declined 0.1 percent, led lower by the financials and tech sectors. The Nasdaq Composite also pulled back 0.1 percent.