(CNBC) — Stocks staged a marked turnaround to the downside Monday as the S&P 500 sank back below a key chart level and investors believed a likely trade resolution between the U.S. and China is baked in.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.4 percent to 2,792.62 after climbing nearly half a percent, breaking back below the key 2,800 level. The broad index closed above 2,800 on Friday, marking its highest close since Nov. 8.