DUI driver leaves injured nephew behind after crash

Takes own son to hospital because 'only one that mattered'

(WHDH News) An alleged drunken driver accused of abandoning her 10-year-old nephew who she said did not “matter” to her at the scene of a rollover crash in Revere early Sunday morning has been ordered held on $7,500 bail.

Cecilia Miranda, 37, was arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of child endangerment.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 16 just after midnight found an overturned Nissan Kicks in a ditch, according to state police.

