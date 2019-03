(KMOV) Arnold police are investigating an unusual incident that occurred at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in the 3900 block of Jeffco Boulevard last Thursday.

According to Lt. Clinton Wooldridge, two employees became dizzy and shaky and didn’t know why. The workers were taken to an urgent care center and then transferred to Mercy Hospital South.

Wooldridge said officers questioned a 19-year old male employee and he admitted putting LSD in the water bottles of two co-workers and a third employee’s coffee cup. Police said the man told them he did it because his fellow employees had “negative energy.”