Feathers are flying in the media world after ESPN’s Keith Olbermann urged the public to make the life of a private citizen “a living hell” for daring to kill a rare white turkey during turkey-hunting season.

Hunter Waltman is the target of the SportsCenter host, after he was featured in a news article by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

The article reported how Waltman was surprised to come across the all-white-feathered turkey, and stalked it for three hours before finally shooting it with his rifle from 60 yards away.

That prompted Olbermann to mockingly tweet: “It be rare and beautiful so me should kill it.”

“This pea-brained scumbag identifies himself as Hunter Waltman and we should do our best to make sure the rest of his life is a living hell,” Olbermann told his 1.08 million followers online. “And the nitwit clown who wrote this fawning piece should be fired.”

It be rare and beautiful so me should kill it. This pea-brained scumbag identifies himself as Hunter Waltman and we should do our best to make sure the rest of his life is a living hell. And the nitwit clown who wrote this fawning piece should be fired. https://t.co/KdU3Bkg104 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 26, 2019

The newspaper is not backing down, and is blasting back at Olbermann.

Sam Hall, editor-in-chief at the Clarion-Ledger, said with tongue-in-cheek: “What was I thinking? I guess I should have fired our outdoors writer for writing about a hunter killing an unusual turkey during turkey hunting season.”

.@KeithOlbermann says @BrianBroom should be fired for writing this story. What was I thinking? I guess I should have fired our outdoors writer for writing about a hunter killing an unusual turkey during turkey hunting season. https://t.co/3lhrtlwlQO — Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) March 26, 2019

Hall continued: “Keith Olbermann’s tweet was recklessly irresponsible. Someone with his following needs to understand the possible impact of his words. Telling over 1 million people to make someone’s life a living hell could have seriously dangerous consequences.

“In our newsroom, that would be a fireable offense, not writing a story about a hunter bagging a turkey.”

Alex Griswold of the Free Beacon, which also reported on the fray, said of the matter: “Just got an ESPN statement on Keith Olbermann siccing his million or so follower on a turkey hunter and asking them to make his life a ‘living hell’: ‘We have spoken to him about not making personal attacks.'”

Just got an ESPN statement on Keith Olbermann siccing his million or so follower on a turkey hunter and asking them to make his life a “living hell”: “We have spoken to him about not making personal attacks.”https://t.co/o7YrZB5Qgc — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 27, 2019

Griswold also noted: “On the topic of firing, Olbermann has at various times been fired by MSNBC, Fox Sports, Current TV, and GQ, and had previously been fired twice by ESPN before his current tenure.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews