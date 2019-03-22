Expert: California officials flirting with disaster at Oroville Dam

(KFBK) An engineer with 20-plus years experience working on dams fears the Oroville dam could be in trouble again. He says the same problem which led to the failure of the main spillway in 2017 is still happening.

The state has spent more than a billion dollars rebuilding the main and emergency spillways at Oroville dam. Now, expert Scott Cahill told News Radio KFBK, water can be seen seeping from the foot of the dam and dozens of points along the new spillway.

“That concrete spillway slab is now moving water, which is evolving up through the slab today,” Cahill told News Radio KFBK. “Very similar to what it did before the failure (in 2017).”