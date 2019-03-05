Facebook page: Jews deserved to die in Holocaust

A post on the official Facebook page of Fatah – the party leading the Palestinian Authority – declared Jews deserved to be killed in the Holocaust because of “who they are.”

Palestinian Media Watch translated the post, which contended that during World War II, Jews eagerly agreed to bury Russian civilians alive to save their own lives, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The Fatah post, which has been removed, featured what it claimed to be a quote from the memoirs of a Russian civilian, accompanied by three images of mass graves.

“In 1941, the Germans made us dig deep pits in the ground,” the Fatah Facebook post read.

“When we finished doing what they wanted, they brought a group of Jews, threw them into the pits, and ordered us to bury them. We refused to carry out this atrocious act. So, the Germans ordered to throw us in instead of the Jews and ordered them to bury us. The Jews began to pour dirt on us without hesitation. The dirt almost covered us, but the Germans stopped them and took us out. We were surprised when the German commander shouted at us: ‘I just wanted you to know who the Jews are and why we are killing them!'”

PMW found, however, that while the alleged quote bears some similarities to a historical account, “in reality, Jews and Ukrainians all acted historically by refusing to bury each other alive, and therefore were all murdered by the Nazis.”

Senior PMW analyst Nan Jacques Zilberdik noted Fatah “did not condemn this story for portraying Jews as evil, selfish, and ungrateful.”

“Nor did it distance itself from the Nazi commander’s justification of the murder of Jews in the Holocaust based on the antisemitic libel that Jews are defined by these character traits,” Zilberdik said.

“This is just the latest in a long list of examples of antisemitic hatred by the Palestinian leadership, which is poisoning the minds of the Palestinian people, especially its children and youth,” she continued.

PMW, in early February, submitted a request to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to close Fatah’s official Facebook page. The watchdog claimed the page, glorifying murder, incited Palestinian terrorists to carry out attacks in 2018.

The official page for the party leading the Palestinian Authority has 148,486 likes, an increase of more than 2,000 people since Feb. 8, the Post pointed out.