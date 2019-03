(THE HILL) — Vanessa Tyson, the professor who accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) of sexual assault, on Sunday called for a public hearing on the allegations that she and a second accuser made against Fairfax.

“The Virginia people to know who it is that they elected. They need to know. I think the Virginia people, the voters of Virginia, have a right to know both my story and Meredith’s story. I think there should be a public hearing,” she said during an interview set to air on “CBS This Morning.”