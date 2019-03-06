MUCH ABOUT HISTORY

Famous Einstein 'puzzle' solved after missing page found

Handwritten note discovered in materials donated to university

(NEW YORK POST) – A famous “puzzle” from perhaps the world’s most famous theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein, has been solved, after a missing page was found.

The handwritten page – part of an appendix to a 1930 paper written by the Nobel winner on unified field theory – was discovered nestled in the 110-page trove Israel’s Hebrew University was given as a donation.

“In the copies we had, one page was missing, and that was a problem. That was a puzzle,” Hanoch Gutfreund, scientific advisor to the university’s Einstein archive, said in comments to the AFP.

Finally, much to the university’s delight, the mystery has now been solved.

