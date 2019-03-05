Feathers fly: College dean quits over Chick-fil-A ban

Feathers are flying over a New Jersey university’s decision to ban Chick-fil-A from becoming a campus restaurant despite overwhelming student support.

Cynthia Newman, dean of Rider University’s College of Business, says she’s resigning her position over the school’s opposition to the popular restaurant chain.

“As some of you already know, I am a committed follower of Jesus Christ,” wrote in a Feb. 14 resignation letter obtained by Campus Reform.

“As such, I endeavor every day to do exactly what Chick-fil-A puts forward as its overarching corporate value: to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to me and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with me.”

“Everything positive about me and everything I have ever achieved — whether in my personal or my professional life — that is viewed as being good, I fully attribute to God’s working in and through me,” she added. “Anytime I am kind or patient or wise, it is a result of God’s goodness and mercy and my yielding to His presence in my life.”

She was recalling how Rider officials complained how the chain’s “corporate values have not sufficiently progressed enough to align with those of Rider.”

“I felt as though I had been punched in the stomach,” she explained.

She says she engaged in conversations with those in positions of authority over herself, including the university president, to no avail.

Rider then issued talking points to be used in discussions about the matter.

Campus Reform reported: “According to the talking points that the university provided Newman, ‘the university’s mission seeks to prepare ‘responsible citizens who embrace diversity, support the common good, and contribute meaningfully to the changing world in which they live and work.'”

“Another talking point cited the university’s commitment to the ‘LGBTQ community’: ‘openness to different views and beliefs is a fundamental value of the university, as is our belief to be inclusive of all cultures and ways of life, including those in the LGBTQ community.'”

Newman responded: “I am not willing to compromise my faith and Christian values and I will not be viewed as being in any way complicit when an affront is made to those values.”

As WND reported in 2012, Americans flocked to Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country on Aug. 1 in a national show of support for the eatery after the company’s president publicly stated his support for the biblical definition of marriage between one man and one woman.

Robin Minichino of Stuart, Florida, was eating lunch with some friends from her Grace Place Church, and told WND at the time, “I’m a Christian and I believe in the Christian values and this is just an awesome, amazing thing. I’m so proud to see so many people out here today supporting [Chick-fil-A]. The people in there are so accommodating. They’re helping out. Even the patrons are so kind enough to share tables with other people because it’s so packed in there, you can’t find a seat.”

Some 600,000 people had signed up to celebrate Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day, which former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee created to counter a boycott launched by same-sex marriage activists after Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy said he was “guilty as charged” for not supporting homosexual marriage.

“The goal is simple,” Huckabee wrote on Facebook. “Let’s affirm a business that operates on Christian principles and whose executives are willing to take a stand for the godly values we espouse by simply showing up and eating at Chick fil-A on Wednesday, August 1.”

For its part, the company distanced itself from any connection with what has become known as Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day, as Donald Perry, vice president of corporate public relations said: “We do not have any affiliation with Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day. It is a fan-based promotion. However, we appreciate all of our customers, no matter their reason for visiting our restaurant and are glad to serve them at any time.”

