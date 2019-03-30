Federal court strikes down California gun-magazine ban

(Daily Caller) The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on Friday afternoon struck down California’s ban on firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Judge Roger T. Benitez concluded in the case of Virginia Duncan, et. al. v. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra that the restriction on magazine round capacity in the state of California “as amended by Proposition 63, burdens the core of the Second Amendment by criminalizing the acquisition and possession of these magazines that are commonly held by law-abiding citizens for defense of self, home, and state.”